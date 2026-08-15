An alleged Raya profile associated with Hrithik Roshan has gone viral, fuelling fresh rumours of a breakup with Saba Azad. The authenticity of the profile remains unverified, and neither actor has officially commented. This comes despite their recent public appearances quashing similar speculations.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's alleged Raya dating profile exploded across social media. This viral profile immediately reignited breakup rumours with girlfriend Saba Azad. Screenshots of the unverified profile flew everywhere, making everyone ask - what's their status now?

May 2022 - that's when Hrithik and Saba confirmed their relationship. They have consistently fought off split whispers before, always presenting a united front. Their appearances together often silenced earlier doubts.

The Unverified Raya Sighting

So, what started this latest rumour mill? Social media blew up with screenshots claiming to show Hrithik Roshan's Raya profile. Raya — an elite dating platform for celebrities — reportedly listed Roshan as an “Actor/producer/Entrepreneur.” Here’s the catch, no one has verified this alleged Raya profile. This crucial lack of confirmation keeps the profile's legitimacy in fierce debate among fans and media, directly feeding those breakup rumours.

"I saw Hrithik Roshan's profile on Raya." Actor Urvashi Rautela made this claim in a September 2024 interview, adding a new twist. She also spotted Aditya Roy Kapur’s profile. Rautela clarified her own use of the exclusive app was for platonic friends, not romance. But her statement is now back, giving weight to these viral allegations about Roshan’s alleged Raya presence.

A History of Speculation and Public Affirmations

The alleged Raya profile just started the latest wave. Roshan and Azad’s relationship always attracts public scrutiny. Past whispers of a split surfaced whenever Roshan attended high-profile events without Azad. He went solo to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, and even a funeral - both times sparking initial breakup speculation.

The Couple's Silence Fuels Online Frenzy

Why the silence? As the alleged Raya profile keeps circulating, and breakup rumours gain traction. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's conspicuous silence becomes a key part of the public debate. Neither star has issued an official statement about the profile's authenticity. They haven't commented on their relationship status either.