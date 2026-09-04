Samantha Ruth Prabhu once revealed a cutesy bedroom secret about her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, back when they were married. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya broke millions of hearts when they announced their divorce. They were one of the most loved and celebrated power couples who made everyone go WOW with their chemistry. But after. A few years into their marriage, everything fell apart, and they decided to pursue different paths.

Although they both have now moved on and even got married to different people. There was a time when they were so much in love that it made all of their fans want a relationship like theirs. Yes, you read that right. Back in 2019, Samantha once appeared on a show called Feet Up With The Stars, where she revealed a cutesy bedroom secret about her then-husband, Naga.

When Samantha Revealed Bedroom Secret

The host of the show Lakshmi Manchu said, “You are making me say everything now, I know you were in a live-in relationship before marriage, now let me put it this way, what are the 3 things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man.” Answering to this Samantha said that Naga has a first wife, yes. She said, "Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it's enough, I guess I have said a lot of things."

About Their Divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation and divorce in October 2021 after four years of marriage, citing mutual differences. The couple met on the sets of the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. They got married in a grand ceremony in Goa in 2017.

About Their Personal Lives

Naga Chaitanya is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala. On the other hand, Samantha is married to Raj Nidimoru; they are also expecting their first baby together.