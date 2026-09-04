Actor Manoj Bajpayee praised Maharashtra food safety chief Tukaram Mundhe's honest work. He said it's surprising that an officer doing his duty with dedication becomes a celebrity, which reflects poorly on society. Mundhe is known for his strict inspections.

Manoj Bajpayee Praises Tukaram Mundhe

Ever since Tukaram Mundhe took charge as commissioner of Maharashtra’s food safety department, his strict approach to food safety has been winning praise. Now, actor Manoj Bajpayee has also joined the list of admirers and praised Mundhe for the way he carries out his duties.

While speaking to ANI, Bajpayee spoke about society and the way people view honest work, saying that we live in a time when a person doing their job with complete “honesty” and “dedication” often surprises people. “A police officer, or, let’s say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this?” the actor said.

He added, “This simply means that when someone is performing their duty with complete honesty, he becomes a celebrity. And that itself tells us where we, as a society, have reached.”

Mundhe, who took charge as commissioner of Maharashtra’s food safety body, has been carrying out inspections and taking action against food businesses found violating safety rules.

Manoj Bajpayee's New Film 'Last Man in Tower'

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is set to be seen in ‘Last Man in Tower,’ directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name and also features Divya Dutta and Boman Irani.

The film follows Masterji (played by Bajpayee), a retired schoolteacher whose decision to oppose the wishes of his community leads to conflict among the residents of his building. The story looks at the choices and relationships of the people as they face a major change in their lives.

‘Last Man in Tower’ is scheduled to be released in cinemas across India on September 11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)