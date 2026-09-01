4 4 Image Credit : instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Samantha's reply

When Samantha saw this name suggestion, she didn't take it too seriously and replied in her usual witty style. She commented something like, "Doesn't the name 'Samraj' sound a bit too full of ourselves?" This one-line reply from Samantha is now going viral. Fans are saying she turned a simple question into a fun chat with her sense of humour. Meanwhile, fans are also eagerly waiting to see when Samantha will make a full comeback to films and what kind of roles she will choose next.