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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets a Funny Baby Name Suggestion From Fan; Her Reply Wins Internet
Actress Samantha recently found herself answering an unexpected fan question about her future baby’s name. Her response quickly caught attention online, with fans sharing and reacting to her candid reply.
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Image Credit : instagram/samantharuthprabhu
Samantha Gets a Baby Name
Samantha is one of South India's top actresses. She has built a massive fan base by starring in many hit films in Tamil and Telugu. She became a pan-India star by choosing unique stories beyond typical heroine roles. Besides her films, Samantha's personal life often becomes a talking point on social media.
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Image Credit : Samantha Instagram
What's the baby's name?
Samantha is currently focusing on her personal life but stays connected with fans through social media like Instagram. She shares photos, daily updates, and special moments, and also answers fan questions from time to time. In a recent chat, one fan directly asked her, "What are you going to name your baby?"
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Image Credit : instagram/samantharuthprabhu
A fan's super name suggestion
Samantha replied that choosing a baby name is much harder than she thought. She even asked her fans to suggest good names if they knew any. This reply created a lot of buzz. Another fan then gave an idea: 'Samaira' for a girl and 'Samraj' for a boy. The fan suggested these names by linking them to 'Sam' and 'Raj'.
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Image Credit : instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha's reply
When Samantha saw this name suggestion, she didn't take it too seriously and replied in her usual witty style. She commented something like, "Doesn't the name 'Samraj' sound a bit too full of ourselves?" This one-line reply from Samantha is now going viral. Fans are saying she turned a simple question into a fun chat with her sense of humour. Meanwhile, fans are also eagerly waiting to see when Samantha will make a full comeback to films and what kind of roles she will choose next.
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