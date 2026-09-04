Actor Nimrat Kaur shared glimpses of her Janmashtami celebrations in Brij Dham, Vrindavan. Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini extended warm greetings with a clip from her dance ballet, 'Radha Raas Bihari'.

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, actor Nimrat Kaur Kaur shared glimpses of her sacred experience in Brij Dham, Vrindavan, where she offered prayers at several temples and immersed herself in local traditions.

Extending her festive greetings, Nimrat on Instagram wrote, "Blessed by the magic dust of Brij dhaam…enchanted and mesmerised by the land of the divine lord and love itself manifested… Sharing some glimpses of what can barely be described in words or truly captured… Happy Janmashtami all."

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has extended warm greetings on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.She also shared a clip from her dance ballet, "Radha Raas Bihari".

"On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, sharing a clip from my dance ballet, “Radha Raas Bihari”. May this Janmashtami bring peace, happiness and prosperity for all.Radhe Radhe… Jai Shri Krishna," Hema Malini captioned the post.

Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion of Janmashtami, invoking Lord Krishna’s teachings on selfless action and their enduring relevance.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all of you. In the divine messages of Lord Shri Krishna lies the profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to his devotion and worship, infuse positive energy and strength into everyone's life—that is my heartfelt wish. Jai Shri Krishna!"

What is Krishna Janmashtami?

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Nationwide Celebrations

Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour, gathering at temples for Mangla Aarti and special prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. In Delhi, devotees gathered in large numbers at ISKCON temples in East of Kailash and Dwarka Sector 13 to participate in the Mangla Aarti held on the occasion of Janmashtami. (ANI)