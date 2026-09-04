GV Prakash Kumar's fantasy horror thriller Immortal opened today, September 4, 2026, receiving initial audience reactions. Early viewers praised the film's visuals, unique concept, and Sam CS's intense background music, calling it an "intriguing" and "different" genre attempt.

GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar’s Immortal just hit theatres. This Tamil fantasy horror film, directed by Mariyappan Chinna, marks a strong entry into the genre. Its ambitious visuals and unique concept garnered early attention. The thriller prompted initial reactions from audiences across social media, giving an immediate snapshot of public reception.

What's the plot? A bachelor rents an apartment. Things turn unsettling. The film plunges into fantasy, horror, and thriller elements, weaving a complex, suspenseful story. Its release sparked a flurry of social media posts and early critical discussions. We are seeing the first public reactions now.

First Reactions Show Visuals, Genre Effort

“Interesting,” “intriguing,” “different”— that's how early viewers describe Immortal X. They praised the film's premise and innovative visuals. Its distinct vampire theme, far from typical horror tropes, particularly caught attention. Moviegoers noted the high-quality Visual Effects (VFX). People often compare these effects to Hollywood standards for their seamless integration. The film creates a truly immersive fantastical world.

Sam CS's background music also drew praise. Its masterful composition created a chilling atmosphere. It enhances the film's suspenseful moments and emotional depth. Viewers showed appreciation for GV Prakash Kumar's bold script choice. It shows his versatility in selecting diverse, challenging film roles. Audiences also lauded the film as a sophisticated blend of romance, fantasy, and thrills. It features an engaging creature concept that defies expectations. Plus, unexpected twists and turns keep viewers on the edge— all the way through.

Check Out Fan Reactions

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About The Film

G. V. Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar play the lead roles. The supporting cast includes TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe, and Sunita Shrestha, among others. Mariyappan Chinna wrote and directed the film, and Arunkumar Dhanasekaran produced it under the AK Film Factory banner. Sam CS has composed the music, while Arun Radhakrishnan has taken care of cinematography.