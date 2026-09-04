Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has collaborated with YouTube to launch new seasons of popular shows. Kapoor announced 'Haq Se' season 2 and 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' season 4 as part of this new partnership for global distribution.

If you loved watching Rajeev Khandelwal and Aamna Sharif in Haq Se, there’s exciting news for you. Producer Ektaa Kapoor announced the second season of the popular show on Friday.

But that’s not all. She also announced the fourth season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli. Notably, the lineup was announced as part of a collaboration between Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and YouTube.

Balaji Telefilms and YouTube Collaboration

Commenting on the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in a statement said, "Every story begins with a feeling, one that has the power to touch hearts, spark memories, and bring people together. For me, storytelling has always been about creating emotional connections that stay with audiences long after the screen goes dark. As more and more viewers turn to YouTube to discover and engage with content, it presents an exciting opportunity to connect with audiences in the most innovative ways. Through this partnership with YouTube India, we're opening a new chapter to share stories that entertain, inspire, and truly move people across the globe.”

Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube, said, “The future of TV has to be designed around a digital-first audience that wants the best of both worlds: high-quality shows on the biggest screen in the home, with the flexibility of on-demand. With Ekta Kapoor and her extraordinary instinct for human emotion and creative storytelling, we’re making that future possible today on YouTube. I’m excited about this partnership and how YouTube continues to unlock distribution and monetization pathways for innovative storytellers to connect with audiences on their own terms."

Partnership Details and Future Projects

While Ekta Kapoor will lead the creative vision and own the intellectual property, YouTube will provide global distribution and monetization pathways through ads and brand deals. Phir Pyar Ki Yeh Kahani Suno is also currently in development. (ANI)