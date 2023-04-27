Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When AR Rahman told wife Saira to not speak in 'Hindi' at an event - WATCH

    Nuanced musician AR Rahman during the recent star-studded awards ceremony event, told his wife, Saira Banu, to not speak in Hindi and instead talk in Tamil. The video has gone viral on social media. Know more.

    When AR Rahman told wife Saira to not speak in 'Hindi' at an event - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    AR Rahman is one of the most loved and revered music composers in the entire world. The Oscar-award-winning composer has given us many hit songs like Urvashi, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Dil Bechara, OK Jaanu, Nadaan Parindey, and many more.

    Like his professional life, AR Rahman's personal life is interesting. For those unaware, he converted himself into a Muslim to marry his girlfriend, Saira Banu. Amid all his exciting updates on the upcoming film projects where he has given musical scores or sung songs.

    ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet Singh, Teejay Siddhu ramp up sartorial game at a fashion week

    The excited AR Rahman fans can become more jubilant now as a video of eminent singer-musician AR Rahman and Saira Banu has gone viral on Twitter. In the said video, one can see the music composer teasing his wife on stage.

    AR Rahman asked his wife, Saira Banu, to speak in Tamil at the event on the stage. At the music launch event of Ponniyin Selvan 2, AR Rahman graciously was conferred an award on stage with his wife, Saira Banu, by his side. In Tamil, Rahman spilled the beans about Saira watching his interviews repeatedly. Rahman also confessed that he doesn't like to see his own interviews again, but his wife loves to do that because she loves his voice.

    When he handed over a mic to Saira Banu, AR Rahman teased her not to speak in Hindi, as she is not fluent in Tamil. He said, "Don't talk in Hindi. Speak in Tamil." Well, she couldn't stop blushing over her husband's joke. She later confessed that she couldn't speak Tamil fluently.

    In the video, Saira Banu said, "Good evening, everyone. Sorry, I can't speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy, and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That's all I can say."

    AR Rahman got married to Saira Banu in 1995. They are proud parents of three children namely Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Rahman has composed music for Mani Ratnam's next, Ponniyin Selvan 2. Stay tuned for more updates on AR Rahman's upcoming film projects, where he gave the musical scores and sang songs.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others ooze oomph and glam at Eid party

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo from hospital post-Telugu producer Chittibabu calls her 'OLD' and 'OVER' RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo from hospital post-Telugu producer Chittibabu calls her 'OLD' and 'OVER'

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up on YouTube channels reporting false news about Aaradhya ADC

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up on YouTube channels reporting false news about Aaradhya

    Kerala Culture Minister slams substance abuse in Malayalam film industry a serious issue

    'Substance abuse in Malayalam film industry a serious issue'

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's advertisement hurts Bengali sentiments, Kolkata lawyer files petition against actor ADC

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s advertisement hurts Bengali sentiments, Kolkata lawyer files petition against actor

    'If Kangana can get security, why not me': Rakhi Sawant asks PM in viral video vma

    'If Kangana can get security, why not me': Rakhi Sawant asks PM in viral video

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo from hospital post-Telugu producer Chittibabu calls her 'OLD' and 'OVER' RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo from hospital post-Telugu producer Chittibabu calls her 'OLD' and 'OVER'

    Gangster-turned politician Anand Mohan, convicted in DM-lynching case, walks out of jail; check details AJR

    Gangster-turned politician Anand Mohan, convicted in DM-lynching case, walks out of jail; check details

    Special Mann ki Baat 100: Inspiring stories from God's Own Kerala

    Mann ki Baat@100: Inspiring stories from God's Own Kerala

    MC Stan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao ramp up fashion quotient at an event vma

    MC Stan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao ramp up fashion quotient at an event

    Mumbai 30 year old woman cop found dead in her flat

    Mumbai: 30 year old woman cop found dead in her flat

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon