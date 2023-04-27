When AR Rahman told wife Saira to not speak in 'Hindi' at an event - WATCH

Nuanced musician AR Rahman during the recent star-studded awards ceremony event, told his wife, Saira Banu, to not speak in Hindi and instead talk in Tamil. The video has gone viral on social media. Know more.

AR Rahman is one of the most loved and revered music composers in the entire world. The Oscar-award-winning composer has given us many hit songs like Urvashi, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Dil Bechara, OK Jaanu, Nadaan Parindey, and many more.

Like his professional life, AR Rahman's personal life is interesting. For those unaware, he converted himself into a Muslim to marry his girlfriend, Saira Banu. Amid all his exciting updates on the upcoming film projects where he has given musical scores or sung songs.

The excited AR Rahman fans can become more jubilant now as a video of eminent singer-musician AR Rahman and Saira Banu has gone viral on Twitter. In the said video, one can see the music composer teasing his wife on stage.

AR Rahman asked his wife, Saira Banu, to speak in Tamil at the event on the stage. At the music launch event of Ponniyin Selvan 2, AR Rahman graciously was conferred an award on stage with his wife, Saira Banu, by his side. In Tamil, Rahman spilled the beans about Saira watching his interviews repeatedly. Rahman also confessed that he doesn't like to see his own interviews again, but his wife loves to do that because she loves his voice.

When he handed over a mic to Saira Banu, AR Rahman teased her not to speak in Hindi, as she is not fluent in Tamil. He said, "Don't talk in Hindi. Speak in Tamil." Well, she couldn't stop blushing over her husband's joke. She later confessed that she couldn't speak Tamil fluently.

In the video, Saira Banu said, "Good evening, everyone. Sorry, I can't speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy, and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That's all I can say."

AR Rahman got married to Saira Banu in 1995. They are proud parents of three children namely Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Rahman has composed music for Mani Ratnam's next, Ponniyin Selvan 2. Stay tuned for more updates on AR Rahman's upcoming film projects, where he gave the musical scores and sang songs.

