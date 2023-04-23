Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet Singh, Teejay Siddhu ramp up sartorial game at a fashion week

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023, with the prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood and the tinsel town coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023 was all about. We take a detailed and in-depth glance at Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet Singh, Teejay Siddhu, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Debutant bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning as she walked the ramp for Ken Ferns, wearing a black gown with a thigh-high slit from his latest collection named Reverie.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in a pretty golden and multi-colored mirror work blouse and a ghagra ensemble outfit from Gopi Vaid's summer festive collection named Fiza.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Teejay Siddhu walked the ramp for fashion designer Arch Jain in a silver-colored shimmery evening cocktail party wear ensemble gown outfit, which she enhanced with a diamond choker statement neckpiece.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looked ethereal as she walked the ramp for the brand Embrooms. She wore their light-weight cocktail party wear consisting of a blue-colored halter-neck backless blouse and a blue-pink-colored ghagra.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Elli Avrram looked gorgeous in a dark turquoise blue colored strapless long one-piece ensemble outfit for INIFD Vashi's summer collection named Simplicity.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shamita Shetty looked breathtaking as she walked the ramp for Ikichic, wearing a vibrant and multi-colored floral print organza ensemble outfit.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    TV actress Akanksha Puri looked stunning in a silver and black print sexy short one-piece ensemble outfit for Athena Lifestyle at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023.

    article_image9

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Amyra Dastur looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she walked the ramp for The Story Brand in a white colored mirror work risque plunging neckline blouse and a ghagra with diamond neckpiece, earrings, and diamond bracelet.

