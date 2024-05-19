Happy Birthday Iker Casillas: Top 10 quotes by the former Spanish star

FOOTBALL
"You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it."
"In football, as in life, you can't always win."
"I've never sought to be number one, just the best I can be."
"There are moments in life where you have to make decisions and sometimes it's not easy."
"What counts in football is not the individual, but the team."
"When I retire, I want to be remembered as a good person and a good footballer."
"I try to keep improving every day. Football is always evolving and you can always learn."
"The most important thing is to have the respect of everyone. I try to be a good example for my teammates."
"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."
"I believe that the greatest respect we can show is to be fair and just in all our actions."