FOOTBALL

Happy Birthday Iker Casillas: Top 10 quotes by the former Spanish star

Fight for Your Dreams

"You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it."

Accepting Life's Outcomes

"In football, as in life, you can't always win."

Striving for Excellence

"I've never sought to be number one, just the best I can be."

Making Tough Decisions

"There are moments in life where you have to make decisions and sometimes it's not easy."

Importance of Team

"What counts in football is not the individual, but the team."

Legacy of a Good Person

"When I retire, I want to be remembered as a good person and a good footballer."

Continuous Improvement

"I try to keep improving every day. Football is always evolving and you can always learn."

Earning Respect Courage in Adversity

"The most important thing is to have the respect of everyone. I try to be a good example for my teammates."

Value of Respect

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."

Remembered for Character

"I believe that the greatest respect we can show is to be fair and just in all our actions."

