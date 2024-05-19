IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch eighth win, move to second position on the Points Table
Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched their eighth win of IPL 2024, defeating the Punjab Kings by four wickets. They now stand second in the points table and await the result of the evening game to determine their playoff position, while the Punjab Kings finish ninth with five wins.
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their eighth victory of the IPL 2024 season by defeating the Punjab Kings by four wickets. Another victory which comes at home, this win will give them immense confidence ahead of the all-important play offs. They have now advanced to the second position in the points table and are awaiting the outcome of the evening match to determine their playoff fate. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings were soundly defeated by the Orange Army, finishing ninth in the standings with only five wins.
more to follow...
