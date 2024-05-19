IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch eighth win, move to second position on the Points Table

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched their eighth win of IPL 2024, defeating the Punjab Kings by four wickets. They now stand second in the points table and await the result of the evening game to determine their playoff position, while the Punjab Kings finish ninth with five wins.

