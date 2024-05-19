Premier League Title Race: Why Arsenal fans still have hope of beating Manchester City

Despite Manchester City's dominance, Arsenal fans can find hope in City's historical nervy finishes and dramatic last-day title victories, like the famous "Agueeerrrro" moment against QPR.

Do you believe Manchester City have already secured the title? Think again. Arsenal fans may worry that City's dominant streak will lead to a fourth consecutive Premier League crown, but history has shown that City have come close to stumbling on the final day before. This will be the fifth time a title race involving City has gone down to the wire.

Here's how things have played out before and why there is still hope for Arsenal — the team that pulled off the most dramatic last-day-of-the-season title win at Anfield in 1989.

Remember the "Agueeeerrrro" moment? City were consumed by nerves against QPR at the Etihad and trailed 2-1 before scoring twice in 125 seconds in injury time, marking the greatest climax to a league season since Arsenal's 1989 triumph at Anfield. Edin Dzeko equalised with a 92nd-minute header, and Sergio Aguero secured their first title with 94 minutes on the clock.

Things were more straightforward another time, after Liverpool had collapsed in the final weeks of the season. A comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham was enough to finish the job.

A 4-1 win at Brighton meant City pipped Liverpool to the title, despite Jurgen Klopp's side claiming 97 points. City fell behind in the first half but quickly equalised, removing any tension after little over an hour.

There was another day when City almost threw it away in dramatic fashion to the very last. The title was slipping when they went 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa with 14 minutes left. Three goals in six magical minutes at the Etihad secured the title ahead of Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola's side showed they are not exempt from nerves.

Also Read: Premier League final day scenarios: What could unfold? League title, European qualification and relegations

Latest Videos