    'Because you can control things....', Rajkummar Rao addresses nepotism debate; lost movie to star kid; Read on

    Karan Johar, in a chat with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, addressed the nepotism debate, suggesting some use it for attention. Rajkummar shared his experience of losing roles to star kids and highlighted networking challenges. He is currently celebrating the success of his film 'Srikanth,' praised by actors like Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar

    First Published May 19, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    In a recent conversation with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar addressed the ongoing nepotism debate, suggesting that some individuals use it to gain attention. Rajkummar, excited about his new film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' produced by Karan, discussed losing roles to star kids. Karan commented on the insider-outsider controversy, questioning claims that missing parties leads to losing film roles. He stated, 'Sometimes they use it to make headlines. Successful people say, ‘I felt victimized as an outsider and lost opportunities to a star kid’. Or, ‘I didn’t attend a party so I missed out on a role.’ I don't know at which party transactions for films happen.’

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Rajkummar responded by sharing his experience when he first came to Mumbai, where he was advised to attend parties for networking. He remarked, ‘Making contacts is fine, but going to a party just to make contacts is awkward. I was supposed to do a film, but overnight I was replaced by someone known, a star kid. It felt unfair because they had connections and could make calls to change things. That film never got made. The person who replaced me was an insider but it could have been an outsider doing the same.’

    Rajkummar had previously mentioned in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia about losing a film to an outsider, acknowledging nepotism but choosing to move on. He noted it felt like karma that the film never materialized.

    Currently, Rajkummar Rao is enjoying the success of his film 'Srikanth,' which released on May 10 and is performing well at the box office. The film, in which he portrays the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, has garnered praise from actors like Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, with Kumar suggesting that Rajkummar should teach acting classes.

