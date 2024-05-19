Shriya Saran spends Sunday morning with her daughter Radha; shares adorable pictures [PHOTOS]

Shriya Saran, last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Showtime' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy, continues to captivate audiences with her talent and warmth. Apart from her illustrious acting career, Shriya is a devoted mother to her daughter, Radha. Recently, the actress was spotted on a Sunday morning with her daughter, radiating love and setting major mother-daughter goals. The pictures shared online exude warmth and affection, capturing their special bond.

Shriya frequently delights her fans with snippets of her life on Instagram, where she enjoys a substantial following. Just last week, she shared a series of joyful family photos, showcasing various outfits and happy moments that echoed the theme of love. Her post garnered numerous heart emojis from actress Rashmi Desai and admiration from fans who praised her beauty and cherished her family moments. Comments like 'Santoor mom and the happy kid' and 'Khubsurat (Beautiful)' reflected the fans' appreciation.

A well-known figure in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English films, Shriya made her acting debut in 2001 with the Telugu film 'Ishtam.' She achieved her first commercial success with 'Santosham' in 2002 and debuted in Bollywood with 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003. Her acclaimed performance in the crime drama 'Tagore' further established her acting credentials. In 2007, she starred opposite Rajinikanth in 'Sivaji: The Boss,' which became the highest-grossing Tamil film at the time.

Shriya's recent project, the web series 'Showtime,' directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, features a stellar cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Vishal Vashishtha. Created and co-written by Sumit Roy and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the series premiered on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Looking ahead, Shriya is set to star in upcoming films such as 'Drishyam 3' and 'Naragasooran,' continuing to expand her impressive filmography.

