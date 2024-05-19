Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shriya Saran spends Sunday morning with her daughter Radha; shares adorable pictures [PHOTOS]

    Shriya Saran's latest appearance was in the series "Showtime," sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy

    Shriya Saran spends Sunday morning with her daughter Radha; shares adorable pictures [PHOTOS] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 19, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

    Shriya Saran, last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Showtime' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy, continues to captivate audiences with her talent and warmth. Apart from her illustrious acting career, Shriya is a devoted mother to her daughter, Radha. Recently, the actress was spotted on a Sunday morning with her daughter, radiating love and setting major mother-daughter goals. The pictures shared online exude warmth and affection, capturing their special bond.

    Shriya Saran spends Sunday morning with her daughter Radha; shares adorable pictures [PHOTOS] ATG

    Shriya frequently delights her fans with snippets of her life on Instagram, where she enjoys a substantial following. Just last week, she shared a series of joyful family photos, showcasing various outfits and happy moments that echoed the theme of love. Her post garnered numerous heart emojis from actress Rashmi Desai and admiration from fans who praised her beauty and cherished her family moments. Comments like 'Santoor mom and the happy kid' and 'Khubsurat (Beautiful)' reflected the fans' appreciation.

    A well-known figure in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English films, Shriya made her acting debut in 2001 with the Telugu film 'Ishtam.' She achieved her first commercial success with 'Santosham' in 2002 and debuted in Bollywood with 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003. Her acclaimed performance in the crime drama 'Tagore' further established her acting credentials. In 2007, she starred opposite Rajinikanth in 'Sivaji: The Boss,' which became the highest-grossing Tamil film at the time.

    Shriya's recent project, the web series 'Showtime,' directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, features a stellar cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Vishal Vashishtha. Created and co-written by Sumit Roy and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the series premiered on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

    Looking ahead, Shriya is set to star in upcoming films such as 'Drishyam 3' and 'Naragasooran,' continuing to expand her impressive filmography.

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 6:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi High Court upholds Jackie Shroff's personality rights, bans unauthorized use of his name, voice RKK

    Delhi High Court upholds Jackie Shroff's personality rights, bans unauthorized use of his name, voice

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Heeramandi' actor Anuj Sharma shares how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings discipline RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Heeramandi' actor Anuj Sharma shares how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings discipline

    Because you can control things....', Rajkummar Rao addresses nepotism debate; lost movie to star kid; Read on ATG

    'Because you can control things....', Rajkummar Rao addresses nepotism debate; lost movie to star kid; Read on

    Turbo Is Mammootty's film worth watching? Check out Vysakh's advance booking surpasses Rs 1 cr collection RBA

    Turbo: Is Mammootty's film worth watching? Check out Vysakh's advance booking surpasses Rs 1 cr collection

    Recent Stories

    Sports Happy Birthday Tara Davis-Woodhall: Facts and Achievements osf

    Happy Birthday Tara Davis-Woodhall: Facts and Achievements

    Nikki Tamboli BOLD photos: 6 times the actress showed off her SEXY toned body RKK

    Nikki Tamboli BOLD photos: 6 times the actress showed off her SEXY toned body

    Football Premier League final day scenarios: What could unfold? League title, European qualification and relegations osf

    Premier League final day scenarios: What could unfold? League title, European qualification and relegations

    Cricket Andrew Symonds: A Cricketer Beyond Controversy osf

    Andrew Symonds: A Cricketer Beyond Controversy

    cricket "Biggest Job in Cricket": Justin Langer on potential role as India's Head Coach osf

    'Biggest Job in Cricket': Justin Langer on potential role as India's Head Coach

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon