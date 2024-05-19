Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I am no longer trying to impress anyone...': Heinrich Klaasen on six-hitting mastery and facing spin bowlers

    Explore Heinrich Klaasen's journey to becoming a premier six-hitter in cricket, his meticulous preparation against spinners, and insights into his cricketing career.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 19, 2024, 8:45 PM IST

    Heinrich Klaasen is among the premier six-hitters in white-ball cricket, a skill that has translated successfully across leagues worldwide, including the IPL. In an interview with cricbuzz, the South African batsman discusses the intensive two-year journey that has refined his six-hitting abilities, his meticulous approach against spinners, his utilisation of data, his childhood batting inspirations, the significance behind his jersey number #45, and more.

    What kind of work has gone into improving your six-hitting game over the past couple of years?

    "I've worked extensively with Albie Morkel to ensure my technique is precise. We've focused on a few drills to maintain and fine-tune my swing shape and launch angle. While we don't meet often, he's someone I rely on. The drills are straightforward, making it easy to identify and correct any issues. Initially, it took longer, but before the IPL, it's a quick session to ensure everything is on track."

    How does your batting look and feel different now compared to your 2018 international debut?

    "I've matured significantly. I'm no longer trying to impress anyone. Previously, I felt pressure to showcase all my skills, often compared to someone like AB de Villiers, which distracted me. Through experience and learning, I've rediscovered my true batting identity. I now focus on simplicity, backing my skillset and knowing I can adjust if needed."

    Have you exchanged notes on six-hitting with AB de Villiers?

    "Not really. He's a unique talent, and his ability to anticipate bowlers' moves is exceptional. I once tried to emulate some of his shots, but they didn't suit my style. His cricketing genius lies in his ability to read the game."

    You mentioned experimenting with your batting last year. Can you elaborate on that?

    "I experiment a lot with playing spin, trying to identify balls I can hit for six. It may not look good in practice, but I manufacture shots that I can use under pressure in a game. I need to stay ahead of bowlers who evolve with new strategies and approaches."

    Your record against spinners is nearly unmatched. How have you honed this skill?

    "Since my semi-professional cricket days, I've faced quality spinners who got me out frequently. I've had to find ways to score runs consistently and maintain a winning ratio against them. In practice, I try various tactics, like sweeping different lengths and using the pick-up pull shot."

    Do you have a favourite spinner to face?

    "I enjoy facing Yuzvendra Chahal. It's a good contest; he's got me out a few times, but I've scored against him as well. He's a close friend and a great bowler who sticks to his game plan. Ravindra Jadeja is another challenging spinner, especially on his type of wickets."

    This interview provides a glimpse into Klaasen's methodical approach to cricket, highlighting his evolution and commitment to mastering the art of six-hitting and handling spin bowling in the sport.

