    Delhi High Court upholds Jackie Shroff's personality rights, bans unauthorized use of his name, voice

    According to Bar and Bench, on May 15, Justice Sanjeev Narula issued an interim order directing the removal of a few pornographic links that used the actor's identity. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 19, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court recently issued an order protecting Bollywood star Jackie Shroff's personality and publicity rights and prohibiting illegal use of the actor's name, voice, photos, and distinctive phrase 'Bhidu'. According to Bar and Bench, on May 15, Justice Sanjeev Narula issued an interim order directing the removal of a few pornographic links that used the actor's identity. 

    However, according to Live Law, Justice Narula refused to issue an interim injunction against an individual who runs a YouTube channel that posts allegedly disparaging compilations of Shroff's interviews. 

    "This Court recognizes the importance of balancing Defendant No. 5's artistic and economic expression with the Plaintiff's rights to personality, publicity, and moral integrity." Thus, the court would prefer to hear from Defendant No. 5 before expressing its opinion on this matter," Live Law said, quoting the court. The Teri Meherbaniyan actor petitioned the Court to preserve his voice, image, likeness, and all other aspects of his personality. 

