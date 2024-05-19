EXCLUSIVE: 'Heeramandi' actor Anuj Sharma shares how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings discipline

In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Anuj Sharma shared insights into his transformative experience working on the show alongside the acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Anuj Sharma, celebrated for his roles in blockbusters like 'Padmaavat' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', as well as web shows like 'Special Ops' is once again captivating audiences in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest masterpiece, 'Heeramandi'. The series has quickly become a global sensation, cementing its status as the most-watched Indian series worldwide. In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Anuj Sharma shared insights into his transformative experience working on the show alongside the acclaimed director.

Anuj Sharma's role in 'Heeramandi'

In 'Heeramandi', Anuj portrays Hamid, a pivotal character who, alongside Aditi Rao Hydari's portrayal of Bibbojaan, plays a crucial role in the revolutionary struggle against British oppression, adding depth and resonance to the series' narrative.

Anuj Sharma on working in 'Heeramandi'

Reflecting on the global success of 'Heeramandi', Anuj expresses his gratitude, he says, "Working on 'Heeramandi' has been incredible. The show has garnered global appreciation, fulfilling every artist's desire for recognition. Being part of it has shaped my approach to my craft, emphasizing the importance of creating content that connects with diverse audiences."

When queried about how his involvement with 'Heeramandi' has influenced his approach to future acting roles, he shares, "With 'Heeramandi' reaching a global audience, my identity as Anuj Sharma has become more recognizable. This increased visibility simplifies things for both me and the audience. It enables me to explore a variety of character roles more easily, while viewers can readily connect with my presence on screen. Such exposure undeniably leaves a significant impact."

Anuj Sharma on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Discussing the unforeseen changes in his life or career since joining 'Heeramandi' Anuj shares, "Being part of 'Heeramandi' has instilled a greater sense of seriousness in my work. Working with Sanjay sir has fostered complete focus and discipline within me. This experience has underscored the importance of investing time in understanding my character, the set, the costume, and the director's vision, thereby enhancing my preparation. With increased recognition comes heightened expectations, and I now feel a greater personal responsibility to deliver richer characters."

Compared to Om Puri/ Amrish Puri

Reflecting on memorable fan interaction and feedback regarding his portrayal in 'Heeramandi', he shares, "Since I entered into the industry, I've always aspired to reach the level I'm at today. Irfan Khan has been a favorite actor of mine, so receiving accolades for my performance in 'Heeramandi' has been immensely gratifying. Many have noted that my portrayal evokes the spirit of legendary actors like Om Puri or Amrish Puri, which is a tremendous compliment."

