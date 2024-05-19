Mahendra Singh Dhoni: 7 inspirational quotes by Thala

CRICKET
"The more I am getting older, the more I am enjoying cricket."
"I'm always trying to be a better cricketer, a better human being."
"As a wicketkeeper, you have to learn to concentrate for long periods, even when the ball isn't coming your way."
"I don't study cricket too much. Whatever I have learned or experienced is through cricket I've played on the field, and whatever little I have watched."
"As a captain, you don't need to score runs. It's okay if you don't."
"You won't always get the success you think you deserve, but you will eventually get what you work for."
"I like to be a person who just wants to enjoy his cricket and the rest can follow."