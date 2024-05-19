CRICKET

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: 7 inspirational quotes by Thala

Enjoying Cricket with Age

"The more I am getting older, the more I am enjoying cricket."

Continuous Improvement in Cricket and Life

"I'm always trying to be a better cricketer, a better human being."

Concentration as a Wicketkeeper

"As a wicketkeeper, you have to learn to concentrate for long periods, even when the ball isn't coming your way."

Learning through Experience

"I don't study cricket too much. Whatever I have learned or experienced is through cricket I've played on the field, and whatever little I have watched."

Captaincy Beyond Personal Performance

"As a captain, you don't need to score runs. It's okay if you don't."

Success through Hard Work

"You won't always get the success you think you deserve, but you will eventually get what you work for."

Enjoying Cricket

"I like to be a person who just wants to enjoy his cricket and the rest can follow."

