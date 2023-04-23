Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others ooze oomph and glam at Eid party

It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited Eid Iftar party hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. The prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood came together and elevated the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

Image: Varinder Chawla

A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam completed the Eid Iftar party hosted by Bollywood couple Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. We take an in-depth glance at Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan looked debonair and oozed machismo in a crisp black shirt and denim blue jeans with his radiant smile at the Iftar party.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous and breath-taking in a white chikankari work traditional kurti ensemble outfit with white mojris, silver jhumkis, and a finger ring at the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Riteish Deshmukh looked dapper in an all-black traditional kurta and pants, while his wife Genelia D'Souza looked stunning in an all-dark blue floral print ensemble long outfit with pants.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor looked gorgeous in a summery blue floral printed ensemble off-shoulder crop top with a skirt of the same color at the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty looked smart and flaunted his macho look in an all-light-blue colored shirt and pants at the Eid Iftar party.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Shehzada fame Gen Z bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan also made a starry appearance at the event, looking suave and dapper in a dark black shirt and denim blue faded ripped jeans.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani looked mesmerizing in a dark green colored traditional saree with mirror work and her gorgeous smile as she arrived at the star-studded Iftar party.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut looked beautiful and glamorous in a yellow embroidered kurti with dark blue mirror work detailing pants and a mint green colored heavy work dupatta with dark red lip shade and a warm smile at the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star and producer Arbaaz Khan looked dashing in a dark blue colored shirt and half coat with white dress pants at the Iftar party event.

Image: Varinder Chawla