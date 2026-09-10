Producer Namrata Singh revealed she has approached several celebrities, including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, for potential cameo roles in the upcoming sequel Hanuman Ansh 2. While no official confirmation exists, their spiritual connection to Neem Karoli Baba fuels speculation.

Could Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma be signing on for Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Namrata Singh hinted strongly at the power couple's potential involvement in the upcoming sequel, sparking a frenzy among fans and industry insiders. She confirmed the makers have approached several big names for various roles, including cameos, for the film—which builds on the unlikely success of the devotional drama Hanuman Ansh.

Released on August 7, 2026, the original Hanuman Ansh became a surprise box office hit. Despite minimal promotion, the film, based on Neem Karoli Baba's life, drew critical praise and audiences. That success paved the way for a planned trilogy. The second and third installments are already in development.

Producer Confirms Approaches to Celebrities

"What’s brewing behind the scenes?" Namrata Singh revealed recently about Kohli and Sharma. The Hanuman Ansh producer didn't rule out their participation. Singh confirmed she is talking to several celebrities, including the high-profile duo. "I have reached out to some of them and they were aware of the film earlier," Singh stated. She knows many celebrities follow Neem Karoli Baba, and their spiritual ties often open doors before formal talks even begin.

Will they just cameo? That's the burning question. Singh confirmed makers approached many prominent faces for cameos. But fans and media wonder if the cricketing superstar and renowned actress might take on more substantial, starring roles in Hanuman Ansh 2. That ambiguity fuels intense speculation about their potential immersion in this devotional story.

Spiritual Connection Fuels Speculation

Their trips to Kainchi Dham ashram largely explain the intense public interest in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's involvement. The couple has frequently visited the ashram—a deeply personal act that resonates with the film's subject. This shared devotion makes them ideal candidates for fans and the production team. Director Vishal Chaturvedi previously expressed his wish for Kohli and Sharma to watch the original film, clearly wanting them involved all along.

No official word, though. Despite their strong spiritual connection and ongoing discussions, the makers have not officially confirmed Kohli or Sharma appearing in Hanuman Ansh 2. This lack of a clear answer keeps the 'what’s brewing' atmosphere alive. Fans continue to wonder how much they'll contribute—a brief, impactful appearance or a central role in Neem Karoli Baba's life story.

Sequel to Explore Kainchi Dham & Trilogy Vision

Singh also detailed the franchise's future. Hanuman Ansh 2 will zoom in on the Kainchi Dham chapter of Neem Karoli Baba's life. This marks a key period following the first film's focus on his early years. Exploring this pivotal location for devotees will add more authenticity and detail to the story.

Part three aims for global reach. After the second film, the trilogy will expand internationally, exploring Baba's influence on figures like Julia Roberts and Mark Zuckerberg. The production team has a clear vision for these future films. Producer Namrata Singh boasts about their efficient creative process.

Vishal Chaturvedi? A speed demon. Singh noted that the director and writer completed the first script in under a month. They finished filming in a remarkable 22 days. This rapid turnaround shows a strong creative team is driving the franchise forward. As discussions continue and the sequel's script takes shape, fans and industry observers still eagerly await cast announcements for Hanuman Ansh 2. All eyes remain on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.