Actor Divyenndu is set to star as a railway constable in Prime Video’s upcoming scam dramedy ‘Waiting Hai.’ The series follows his character as he investigates a sophisticated railway ticket booking scam in Patna.

After entertaining the audience with ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, actor Divyenndu is now set to play a railway constable in Prime Video’s upcoming series ‘Waiting Hai.’ The makers unveiled the trailer of the scam dramedy on Thursday, giving a glimpse into a story built around the familiar struggle of getting a confirmed railway ticket.

Scam Dramedy Unveils Railway Ticket Racket

Set in Patna, the series follows Sugam Mishra, played by Divyenndu, who is trying to settle into his new job as a railway constable. Things take a turn when he notices that railway tickets are getting confirmed within seconds of the booking window opening. Sugam starts looking into the matter and soon finds himself chasing Afroz Hamsa, played by Bhuvan Arora. Afroz is a tech expert who has found a way around the ticket booking system. What begins as a simple case soon turns into a much bigger racket.

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Sugam’s wife Princy, played by Harshita Gaur, also pushes him to look deeper into the matter. As Sugam gets closer to the truth, Afroz tries to stay ahead of him.

Divyenndu on Playing a Relatable Cop

Talking about his character, Divyenndu said Sugam is different from the usual cop characters seen on screen. He said the character is trying to manage both his new job and his personal life. “What drew me to Sugam was that he is not your typical cop who has everything figured out. He is trying to find his feet professionally while also dealing with the realities of his personal and newly married life. That balance makes him very relatable, and I enjoyed exploring that side of him. Waiting Hai has this very rooted, desi humour to it, but there is also a cat-and-mouse chase at its core. I had a great time playing Sugam and I hope the audiences will have a lot of fun watching him uncover a scam that just keeps getting bigger,” Divyenndu said, as per a release.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The series is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. ‘Waiting Hai’ also stars Harshita Gaur, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Srushti Tare and Sunita Rajwar in key roles. The series is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Rai and presented by Jio Studios.

The series will stream from September 16, 2026, on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, which has been refreshed as MX Player by Prime Video.