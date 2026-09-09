BJP's Nitin Nabin stated his desire to watch 'Hanuman Ansh', a film on Neem Karoli Baba, during a party meeting. The film has gained attention through positive feedback and was also praised by former cricketer Sehwag for its portrayal of the saint.

Film Gains Traction with Positive Feedback

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday spoke about the recently released film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ and said he wishes to watch the movie based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. Speaking at the party’s Extended State Working Committee meeting, Nabin said he recently came to know about the film. While speaking at the event, Nabin, said, “I recently learned that a film is made about Neem Karoli Baba; the Chief Minister even went to watch it. I, too, wish to see this film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ soon so that I, along with all my fellow party workers, may continue to receive the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba. Standing here today and reflecting on the three states created by our revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”

The film, which was released in theatres last month, did not have much attention around its release. However, positive feedback from viewers helped the film gain more attention in the days that followed. Sehwag also recently spoke about the film. In a video shared on social media, the former India batter spoke about his personal connection with the stories he had heard about Neem Karoli Baba. Talking about the saint and his influence on his followers, Sehwag said, “Some experiences, some people are such that there are not enough words to describe them… no matter how so much you try to tell about them, you cannot do justice. Some of my closest friends are devotees of Neem Karoli Baba.”

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service.

The film is also set to release in international markets on September 11, with Hombale Films handling its overseas distribution. (ANI)