Murshidabad Tension: Attack on Humayun Kabir’s Workers’ Car | WB Political Clash

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Murshidabad Tension: Attack on Humayun Kabir’s Workers’ Car

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 23 2026, 05:29 PM IST
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Tensions escalated in Murshidabad after an alleged attack on a car carrying workers of Humayun Kabir. The incident occurred in Nowda as Kabir visited the spot. Clashes and protests followed, prompting security deployment amid ongoing election-related unrest in the region.0:00 Car of Humayun Kabir supporters attacked in Nowda1:00 'Go back' slogans raised during his visit1:30 Verbal altercation turns into physical scuffle

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