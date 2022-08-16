Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

Vignesh Shivan posted a video of Nayanthara enjoying a live drum performance on the streets of Barcelona, looking like a joyful child. Besides, Nayanthara hoists the tricolour in Spain with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, Kollywood's most popular couple, are now on vacation in Barcelona, Spain. The pair is having a great time on their trip, as seen by a series of lovely images. Vignesh has now uploaded a video of Nayanthara, who appears to be having a great time as she listens to a live drum performance on the streets of Barcelona.

As shown in the video, Nayan is dressed in black denim shorts and a patterned top, while Vignesh is filming her enjoying street music. Nayanthara and Vignesh's relationship is turning the town red, with them going on walks, holding hands, having dinner dates, and taking many photographs of one other.

On Monday, August 15, Vignesh shared a glimpse of his and Nayanthara’s Independence Day celebrations in Spain. Vignesh took to his social media page to post a video of how they stepped out on the streets with the tricolour on August 15, and wrote, "75 years of independence! Happy Independence Day to all brothers and sisters! All the Indians across the globe! Let’s celebrate this day with a lot of pride and happiness! For being an Indian citizen we all should feel blessed! The most free, safest, democratic, secured and happy home in the world is our country (sic)." The filmmaker shared the video and hashtags ‘proud Indian’ and ‘75 years of independence'.

Vignesh and Nayanthara were seen going through crowds on busy streets and tourist attractions while carrying the flag and posing for photos in the slow-motion video he released. He also shared photographs of the pair with the flag in another Instagram post.

Nayanthara donned a white shirt with blue denim and white shoes, while Vignesh wore a white T-shirt and pants with a yellow shirt. He was also wearing neon green footwear. He was spotted kissing Nayanthara as they stood in front of a Gothic cathedral in Barcelona.

