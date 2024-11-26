Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 5 Actresses richer than their husbands

These Bollywood actresses, from Alia Bhatt to Aishwarya Rai, have amassed impressive wealth, surpassing their husbands. Let’s explore the net worth of these successful women in the industry.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's net worth is six times greater than Vicky Kaushal's. While Vicky's assets stand at 41 crores, Katrina has a remarkable fortune of 224 crores, making her one of the wealthiest actresses.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is also among Bollywood's wealthiest stars. Her husband, Gene Goodenough, has assets worth 25 crores, while Preity’s assets are valued at an impressive 250 crores, securing her financial standing.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's wealth significantly outpaces her husband Ranveer Singh's by Rs 255 crores. While Ranveer's assets are worth Rs 245 crores, Deepika enjoys an impressive net worth of Rs 500 crores.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's net worth of Rs 550 crores surpasses Ranbir Kapoor's wealth, which is estimated at Rs 345 crores. Alia continues to build a strong financial portfolio, thanks to her successful career.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is Bollywood’s richest actress, with assets worth a staggering 800 crores. In comparison, her husband Abhishek Bachchan’s net worth is much lower at 280 crores, highlighting her financial dominance.

