Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 5 Actresses richer than their husbands

These Bollywood actresses, from Alia Bhatt to Aishwarya Rai, have amassed impressive wealth, surpassing their husbands. Let’s explore the net worth of these successful women in the industry.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Bollywood's leading ladies are not just ruling the silver screen but also outshining their husbands in terms of wealth. Let's take a look at these actresses whose financial success surpasses their partners.

 

article_image2

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's net worth is six times greater than Vicky Kaushal's. While Vicky's assets stand at 41 crores, Katrina has a remarkable fortune of 224 crores, making her one of the wealthiest actresses.

 

article_image3

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is also among Bollywood's wealthiest stars. Her husband, Gene Goodenough, has assets worth 25 crores, while Preity’s assets are valued at an impressive 250 crores, securing her financial standing.

 

article_image4

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's wealth significantly outpaces her husband Ranveer Singh's by Rs 255 crores. While Ranveer's assets are worth Rs 245 crores, Deepika enjoys an impressive net worth of Rs 500 crores.

 

article_image5

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's net worth of Rs 550 crores surpasses Ranbir Kapoor's wealth, which is estimated at Rs 345 crores. Alia continues to build a strong financial portfolio, thanks to her successful career.

 

article_image6

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is Bollywood’s richest actress, with assets worth a staggering 800 crores. In comparison, her husband Abhishek Bachchan’s net worth is much lower at 280 crores, highlighting her financial dominance.

