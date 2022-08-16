Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singer Rahul Jain accused of rape by a costume stylist, FIR has been filed in Oshiwara Police

    Rahul Jain, a Bollywood singer-composer, has been arrested for allegedly raping a costume stylist in his Mumbai apartment. Singer calls the claims "false and baseless."
     

    Singer Rahul Jain accused of rape by a costume stylist, FIR has been filed in Oshiwara Police RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, the Oshiwara Police Department filed an FIR against singer and composer Rahul Jain. The 30-year-old lady works as a costume designer. She claims the event occurred in his Mumbai apartment. The musician has denounced the charges as false and without merit. 

    According to her statement, Rahul Jain contacted her over Instagram and commended her work. He invited her to his Andheri apartment, informing her he would be hired as his personal stylist. On August 11, 2022, she went to his house. He assaulted her in his bedroom while pretending to show her his clothes.

    Also Read: Saif Ali Khan birthday: When he spoke about how he never got pocket money

    The lady also claimed that Rahul Jain attacked her when she resisted his approach. He also appears to have attempted to destroy the evidence. As per PTI, the cops have registered FIR under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made so far; Rahul Jain told PTI, "I don't know this woman. The allegations raised by her are fake and baseless. Earlier also, a woman had made similar allegations against me, but I got justice. This woman may be an associate of that woman".

    Also Read: Tiger 3: Makers release new teaser of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer action thriller

    Rahul Jain made headlines last October after a Bollywood lyricist-writer filed an FIR against him, accusing him of rape, forcible abortions, abandonment of a child, and cheating.

    Rahul began his music career in 2014 with the show 'MTV Aloft Star,' and is recognised for singing songs such as Teri Yaad for Fever, Aane Wale Kal for 1921, Ghar Se Nikla, Na Tum Rahe Tum, and Chal Diya Tumse Door for the Viu online series Spotlight, among others.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days

    Saif Ali Khan birthday When he spoke about how he never got pocket money drb

    Saif Ali Khan birthday: When he spoke about how he never got pocket money

    Tiger 3 Makers release new teaser of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller drb

    Tiger 3: Makers release new teaser of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer action thriller

    Rocket Boys 2 teaser Abhay Pannu returns with Jim Sarbh Ishwaq Singh Arjun Radhakrishnan starrer series drb

    Rocket Boys 2 teaser: Abhay Pannu returns with Jim Sarbh, Ishwaq Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan-starrer series

    Prabhas Salaar to clash with Hrithik The Fighter check the date drb

    Prabhas' Salaar to clash with Hrithik’s The Fighter; check the date

    Recent Stories

    Savarkar poster row 4 arrested after man stabbed in Karnataka Shivamogga Section 144 imposed gcw

    Savarkar poster row: 4 arrested after man stabbed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Section 144 imposed

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days

    FIFA bans India, takes away rights to hold U-17 Women's WC; Here's why

    FIFA bans India, takes away rights to hold U-17 Women's WC; Here's why

    Bihar Cabinet 30 MLAs to take oath as minister today 16 ministers from Tejashwi Yadav RJD 11 from JDU gcw

    Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nearly 30 MLAs to take oath as minister today, 16 ministers from RJD, 11 from JD(U)

    Saif Ali Khan birthday When he spoke about how he never got pocket money drb

    Saif Ali Khan birthday: When he spoke about how he never got pocket money

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon