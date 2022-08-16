Singer Rahul Jain accused of rape by a costume stylist, FIR has been filed in Oshiwara Police

In a shocking turn of events, the Oshiwara Police Department filed an FIR against singer and composer Rahul Jain. The 30-year-old lady works as a costume designer. She claims the event occurred in his Mumbai apartment. The musician has denounced the charges as false and without merit.

According to her statement, Rahul Jain contacted her over Instagram and commended her work. He invited her to his Andheri apartment, informing her he would be hired as his personal stylist. On August 11, 2022, she went to his house. He assaulted her in his bedroom while pretending to show her his clothes.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan birthday: When he spoke about how he never got pocket money

The lady also claimed that Rahul Jain attacked her when she resisted his approach. He also appears to have attempted to destroy the evidence. As per PTI, the cops have registered FIR under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made so far; Rahul Jain told PTI, "I don't know this woman. The allegations raised by her are fake and baseless. Earlier also, a woman had made similar allegations against me, but I got justice. This woman may be an associate of that woman".

Also Read: Tiger 3: Makers release new teaser of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer action thriller

Rahul Jain made headlines last October after a Bollywood lyricist-writer filed an FIR against him, accusing him of rape, forcible abortions, abandonment of a child, and cheating.

Rahul began his music career in 2014 with the show 'MTV Aloft Star,' and is recognised for singing songs such as Teri Yaad for Fever, Aane Wale Kal for 1921, Ghar Se Nikla, Na Tum Rahe Tum, and Chal Diya Tumse Door for the Viu online series Spotlight, among others.