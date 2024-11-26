DA boost for West Bengal govt employees: Here's how much it's increasing

Central government employees currently receive a 53% DA under the 7th Pay Commission. The central government recently increased DA again during Diwali. Now it's the turn of the West Bengal government employees. How much is the DA expected to increase?

The gap between central and state DA is increasing day by day. Bengal government employees are quite upset about this. The central government recently increased DA again during Diwali by three percent.

While several states decided to increase DA after the central DA hike, nothing similar happened in West Bengal. Now, a major update has emerged. Several reports recently claimed that the West Bengal government might increase DA to appease the disgruntled employees.

West Bengal government employees are agitated over the increasing gap between central and state DA. West Bengal government employees are currently under the 6th Pay Commission and receive a 14% DA.

The DA for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission has increased to 53%. This has resulted in a 39% DA gap between central and state government employees.

They have warned of intensifying their protests regarding DA. Sources suggest that the Trinamool Federation might take a significant step to address the concerns of the disgruntled employees.

Sources indicate that the Trinamool Congress-backed employee federation is planning to hold a meeting soon. They are also trying to ensure the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the meeting.

Pratap Nayak, leader of the Trinamool-backed government employee federation, stated that they have already requested a meeting with the Chief Minister. Once the Chief Minister gives the green light, the DA hike proposal will be finalized, which is just a matter of time.

Latest Videos