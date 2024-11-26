'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in the spotlight due to rumors surrounding her separation from her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Despite these baseless speculations, the couple has always been admired for their strong bond and undeniable chemistry. Aishwarya and Abhishek, who have been together for many years, continue to be one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.

Amid these rumors, Aishwarya recently took to Instagram to share a powerful message on street harassment. The actress, known for her advocacy of women's rights, shared an empowering video as part of L'Oréal Paris’ Stand Up Against Street Harassment campaign. In the video, Aishwarya spoke passionately about the importance of standing up against street harassment and urged individuals, especially women, to not remain silent in the face of such challenges.

Aishwarya emphasized the need for women to recognize their self-worth, stating, "My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Stand up for your worth." She encouraged women not to blame themselves or feel ashamed for being harassed, highlighting that street harassment is never the victim's fault. Her words resonated with many, inspiring women to assert their right to respect and equality.

This video comes at a time when Aishwarya and Abhishek’s relationship has been under scrutiny due to persistent rumors. Recently, Aishwarya posted photos from their daughter Aaradhya’s birthday celebration, but the pictures notably did not include any members of the Bachchan family, sparking further speculation.

Responding to the ongoing gossip, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya’s father-in-law, addressed the matter with a statement. He emphasized the importance of privacy and criticized the circulation of unverified rumors. Amitabh remarked that family matters should be kept private, reminding everyone that speculations without verification only spread falsehoods.

