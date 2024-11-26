Do you know which is South India's Kashmir? Check out THESE amazing pictures

Nestled in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi village is known for its frosty winter. At the peak of winter, temperatures can drop to 0 degrees Celsius or below, causing frost to form on the ground and vegetation.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Frost in Lambasingi

Lambasingi, in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh, is known as the "Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh." It doesn't experience traditional snowfall. Instead, this quaint village is famous for its frosty winters. During peak winter, usually between December and January, temperatures drop to around 0°C or even lower.

article_image2

Winter Frost in Lambasingi

These chilly conditions often create frost on the ground and vegetation, creating an enchanting snowy appearance. While not the soft snow found in places like Kashmir or Himachal Pradesh, the frost adds a magical, wintry charm to the landscape.

article_image3

Misty Lambasingi

Lambasingi, at about 1,000 meters above sea level, is often shrouded in a thick blanket of fog due to its elevation and surrounding forest. This creates a cool microclimate, giving the area a misty, dreamlike quality.

article_image4

Coldest Village in Andhra

From November to January, temperatures typically range from 0 to 5°C, occasionally dipping below freezing on colder nights. Even outside of winter, the village remains cool, with temperatures between 15 and 25°C.

article_image5

Unique Winter Destination

The dense fog, coupled with the gentle breeze, creates an unforgettable experience. For those who enjoy a moderate climate, the summer months are equally appealing. For travelers seeking a unique and tranquil escape, Lambasingi lives up to its reputation.

