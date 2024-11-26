International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here

The 52nd International Emmy Awards 2024 celebrated global television excellence. Check out the complete list of winners across 14 categories from 21 countries.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

On November 26, the 52nd International Emmy Awards took place in New York, and comedian and actor Vir Das became the first Indian to serve as host of the esteemed ceremony. Celebrating excellence in television created and broadcast outside of the United States, the awards were organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. There were 56 nominations this year from 21 different countries in 14 different categories.

When, and where to watch the Emmys

The event is scheduled to air from 5 to 11 p.m. (EST). On Tuesday, fans in India can watch the action from 3:30 am to 9:30 am (IST). The venue is the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Worldwide live stream of the awards ceremony will be possible on iemmys.tv. There will be more than 56 nominees from 21 nations, including Brazil, Argentina, France, Australia, India, and the United Kingdom.

Check out the full list of winners:

  • Arts Programming: Pianoforte (Poland)
  • Best Performance by an Actress: Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying for Hunger (Thailand)
  • Non-Scripted Entertainment: Restaurant Misverstand - Season 2 (Belgium)
  • Sports Documentary: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (United Kingdom)
  • Short-Form Series: Punt de no retorn (Point of no return) (Spain)
  • Kids: Live-Action: En af Drengene (One of the Boys) (Denmark)
  • Kids: Factual & Entertainment: La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The Secret Life of Your Mind) (Mexico)
  • Kids: Animation: Tabby McTat (United Kingdom)
  • TV Movie/Mini-Series: Liebes Kind [Dear Child] (Germany)
  • Comedy: Divisi³n Palermo (Argentina)
  • Best Performance by an Actor: Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom)
  • Telenovela: La Promesa (The Vow) (Colombia)
  • Documentary: Otto Baxter: Not A F**ing Horror Story (United Kingdom)
  • Drama Series: Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God] (France)

