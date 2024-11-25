Bigg Boss star Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress' latest post sparks curiosity

Mahira Sharma recently shared photos of herself in a black outfit, which caught attention when cricketer Mohammed Siraj liked the post

Mahira Sharma recently left fans mesmerized with her latest Instagram post. The Bigg Boss 13 alum shared a series of photos where she posed gracefully in a gorgeous backless traditional outfit. While her impeccable fashion sense drew admiration from netizens, something else sparked significant curiosity.

Notably, cricketer Mohammed Siraj's like on Mahira's post caught everyone's attention. Social media users began speculating about a potential connection between the two. This intrigue was fueled by the fact that Mahira and Siraj have never been seen together publicly, making the gesture from the cricketer all the more fascinating.

Meanwhile, Mahira's personal life also made headlines as Paras Chhabra confirmed their breakup in an interview. He revealed that they had stopped communicating due to a disagreement over minor issues. Paras explained that such arguments were frequent even during their time in the Bigg Boss house, but he hadn't anticipated it escalating to a breakup.

When questioned about Mahira unfollowing him on Instagram and removing their photos, Paras expressed his confusion and surprise. He mentioned that he was occupied with settling into his new Mumbai residence after his move on April 1, while Mahira had relocated earlier, on March 15. He added that his mother was staying with him and Mahira was living with her mother.

On the professional front, Mahira Sharma was recently featured in a music video titled Without You, adding another milestone to her career.

