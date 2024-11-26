Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Vivan Dsena nominated himself and rescued Shilpa Shirodkar. This is the third time Vivian has protected Shilpa from nomination.

They were paired up for the exercise and had to pick who would be eliminated and safe. When it was Vivian Dsena's chance to save Shilpa Shirodkar, she opted to do so. Vivian and Shilpa have had a solid friendship since the beginning of their time in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

During the nominations challenge, Bigg Boss placed them together, with Shilpa driving and the Shakti actor sitting in the sidecar. Shilpa attempted to persuade Vivian to let her nominate herself.

Vivian enquired about Shilpa's rationale for nominating herself, to which she answered that any justification she provided would appear nonsensical to Dsena. The Madubala actor laughed and stood up in the middle of the talk, hitting his portrait with the hammer.

Following their talk, Bigg Boss commented that it looked like they had made a decision, with Vivian again opting to rescue Shilpa. The Bollywood actor joked that this was the third time he has saved her from nominations, adding, "Karz mein doobti ja rahi hoon (I'm sinking deeper into his debt)."

Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Bagga, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Khan are this week's candidates.

