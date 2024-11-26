CCB police arrest Nigerian national for selling MDMA in Bengaluru; seize drugs worth Rs 77 lakh

The CCB police arrested Nigerian national Kouassi Jules N. Guessan for selling MDMA crystals in Bengaluru. They seized 515 grams worth Rs 77 lakh. Hussain, in Bengaluru since 2017 on a business visa, sold drugs to students and IT employees. He is now under police interrogation.

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly selling MDMA crystals in the city. The accused, identified as Kouassi Jules N. Guessan, was found to be involved in the illegal drug trade, supplying MDMA to various individuals in Bengaluru.

The police seized a total of 515 grams of MDMA crystals, which are estimated to be worth around Rs 77 lakhs. The drug was being sold at Rs 15,000 per gram, targeting a range of customers, including college students and employees working in the IT and BT sectors.



Guessan, a resident of the Soladevanahalli police station, came to Bengaluru on a business visa in 2017. Since then, he has reportedly been involved in the illegal distribution of drugs. The authorities have confirmed that the arrested suspect is now in the custody of the Soladevanahalli police for further interrogation.

This operation marks a significant step in the city’s ongoing fight against the illegal drug trade, with the CCB police urging the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help curb drug-related crimes in Bengaluru.

