Saif Ali Khan birthday: When he spoke about how he never got pocket money

Saif Ali Khan has, tie and again spoken about the normal upbringing he had while he was growing up. On his birthday, here is an old anecdote that which the actor was talking about being a nawab and how was never given pocket money.

A few years ago, in an interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed how his upbringing was privileged but normal. Born to veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif had once said that his parents never gave him pocket money when he was growing up.

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who turns 52 on August 16, had once said how his upbringing was always so normal despite coming from a nawab family, other than revealing that his parents hardly gave him pocket money back in the days.

The eldest son of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan has two younger sisters--jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan and actor Soha Ali Khan. Saif’s father used the title Nawab of Pataudi until 1971.

In a 2017 interview with Asian Age, Saif Ali Khan said, "I definitely had a privileged upbringing, but as far as money goes, my parents never gave me any pocket money… at least not more than the guy next door. I had a normal upbringing, and there are no nawabs (royals); it’s a tag in movies. My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was the last nawab (royal). And even he didn’t think of himself as one. The image isn’t because I’m a nawab (royal), but because I enjoy the lifestyle of a movie star. Sometimes you can’t beat your image, and it’s okay. It’s fine. If the image was true, it would be nothing to me."

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V Sharma. The film also starred actors Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. He has several films in the pipeline including Vikram Vedha and Adipurush.