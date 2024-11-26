IPL 2025: Top 10 Most Expensive Players

Sports
Rishabh Pant is the most expensive player in IPL 2025, bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore.
Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore.
Venkatesh Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore.
Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore.
Yuzvendra Chahal was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore.
Batsman Jos Buttler was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore.
Indian star batsman KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore.
Fast bowler Jofra Archer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.5 crore.
Trent Boult was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 12.5 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.5 crore.