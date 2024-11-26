Sports

IPL 2025: Top 10 Most Expensive Players

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is the most expensive player in IPL 2025, bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore.

2. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore.

3. Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore.

4. Arshdeep Singh

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore.

6. Jos Buttler

Batsman Jos Buttler was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore.

7. KL Rahul

Indian star batsman KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore.

8. Jofra Archer

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.5 crore.

9. Trent Boult

Trent Boult was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 12.5 crore.

10. Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.5 crore.

