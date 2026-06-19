Anil Ravipudi's next directorial, tentatively titled 'VenkyAnil5', starring Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, has officially commenced production with a pooja ceremony. Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty have also joined the cast.

Director Anil Ravipudi's next film starring Daggubati Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has officially gone on floors, with the makers kickstarting production through a traditional muhurat pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 18. Tentatively titled 'VenkyAnil5', the film marks the fifth collaboration between Venkatesh and Ravipudi and has been one of the most anticipated Telugu projects in recent months.

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Suresh Productions, on Thursday, shared a video from the launch ceremony on its official Instagram handle, offering fans a glimpse of the cast and crew at the event. The clip featured Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram and actor Keerthy Suresh, while the accompanying caption read, "ANDDDDD!!!! #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAR2 Kicks off in Style. Welcoming @keerthysureshofficial and @krithi.shetty_official to the MADNESS." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Productions (@sureshproductions)

Technical Crew and Director's Collaborations

Although the makers are yet to reveal details about the storyline, earlier announcements have confirmed the principal cast and technical crew. Music for the film will be composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, whose association with the project was unveiled earlier this month. The film is being produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner in association with Suresh Productions and Zee Studios. For Ravipudi, the project reunites him with Kalyan Ram after their successful collaboration on Pataas, which marked the director's debut feature. It also continues his long-running creative partnership with Venkatesh.

A Look at the Stars' Upcoming Projects

Venkatesh was last seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and is also working on the family drama Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK 47) alongside Srinidhi Shetty. Kalyan Ram, meanwhile, was most recently associated with Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi and Devil. (ANI)