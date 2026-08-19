Ssunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, visited Bandra Family Court today with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja, confirming the withdrawal of her divorce petition against her husband. The manager of Govinda stated that the visit was for the procedural closure of the case, which had earlier cited cruelty and adultery.

Ssunita Ahuja, actor Govinda's wife, stepped into Mumbai's Bandra Family Court today. Her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, was right by her side. Why the visit? To officially withdraw her divorce petition against her famous husband.

Months of public drama preceded this. Ahuja had openly spoken about marital discord. She even alleged infidelity.

Court Appearance During Public Spat

August 19 saw Ssunita Ahuja leave court. Photographers snapped her with her son. Her presence fueled new rumours about the couple's four-decade-long marriage. A marriage the public has watched closely. Just recently, Ssunita accused Govinda of cheating. She even called him a "sugar daddy" after he was seen with Komal Rani Swarnkar.

"Birthday manane aaye hai," Ssunita Ahuja quipped. She was approached by paparazzi outside court. Her humorous reply cut through the media scrum. Not so for Yashvardhan. Her son looked visibly displeased with the attention. He asked photographers to make way. A clear sign of the family's wish for privacy, despite the media frenzy.

Divorce Petition Withdrawn: A Detailed Timeline

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, gave the official word. Ssunita Ahuja had indeed withdrawn her divorce petition. Sinha explained the court visit was simply for "procedural closure." "No separation," he declared. He called it "happy news." Sinha added he regretted how public the matter became. The couple, he said again, preferred a discreet solution.

December 2024. That's when Ssunita Ahuja reportedly filed the divorce petition. She cited cruelty and adultery under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The court summoned Govinda in May 2025. Then, from June 2025, the couple underwent court-ordered counseling. Govinda had responded earlier to Ssunita's claims. He acknowledged her "loving abuses." He also urged her to speak less publicly.

This withdrawal shows a possible reconciliation. After months of public and legal tension, a hopeful turn for their long marriage. The couple married in March 1987. They have two children: Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

So, the Ahuja saga takes a new turn. Hope blooms now for their storied marriage—a truly unexpected twist.

Tracking the Story

The story quickly caught widespread interest. Why? It showed the personal lives of prominent entertainment figures. At least three distinct outlets covered it. This showed its broad relevance and how consistently news outlets tracked it across the nation.

Curated RSS desks provided details about the Ahuja family's legal moves. They also tracked reconciliation efforts. Editors decided to feature this story. They used stringent criteria, focusing on source quality and recency. Public interest in high-profile entertainment news demands such rigor. For verification, the team anchored its URL set on reputable sources. India Today was one such source.

1:28:33 pm IST, August 19, 2026. That's the earliest digital timestamp for this story. We recorded it entering our tracking systems. This timestamp shows how the story spread. It's different from Ssunita Ahuja's court appearance date, also August 19. The story got widespread coverage. It reached a national audience in general entertainment. But it never trended actively. That suggests steady, not explosive, interest from the public.