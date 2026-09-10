Harry Styles announced a new lineup of stadium shows for his 'Together, Together Tour' in 2027. The tour will add 25 shows across North America and Europe, with opening acts including Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, and LCD Soundsystem.

Harry Styles is taking his Together, Together Tour to bigger stages, with the pop star announcing a new lineup of stadium shows across North America and Europe in 2027.

New Stadium Shows for 2027

As per Variety, on Thursday, Styles announced that the Together, Together Tour is adding 25 shows for next year, hitting six cities in North America in April and May 2027, before moving to Europe in July and August, where it will touch down in another six locales. All of the dozen tour stops are scheduled as two-night stands in stadiums, with the exception of a concluding engagement in London, where Styles is set to play three nights, as per Variety.

Star-Studded Opening Acts

The opening acts for the 2027 gigs include a number of artists who could easily headline arenas in their own right, including Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson and LCD Soundsystem. The impressive lineup of supporting acts also features Tears for Fears, Tinashe, Feist, Caroline Polachek, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, the Womack Sisters, Baby Rose and Q Marsden.

Tour Schedule and Previous Engagements

Styles will then take the month of June off before resuming the tour in Berlin July 2-3, followed by shows July 16-17 in Paris, July 30-31 in Madrid, August 7-8 in Rome, August 18 and 20 in Dublin, and August 25 and 27-28 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The 2026 Together, Together Tour spans 67 shows across seven cities: Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney. He is currently in the midst of a record-breaking 30-night run at Madison Square Garden, which marks his only U.S. performances of the year. The 2026 leg will conclude in December with dates in Melbourne and Sydney. (ANI)