Varavu OTT Release: Joju George’s Malayalam action thriller Varavu is heading to OTT after its theatrical release. Directed by Shaji Kailas, the film will make its digital debut on ZEE5, giving viewers another chance to watch the action drama online

Malayalam action thriller Varavu is all set to make its OTT debut following its theatrical run. The Joju George-starrer will begin streaming on ZEE5 from September 11, 2026.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, the film originally arrived in theatres on July 16, 2026. Those who could not catch the movie on the big screen will now be able to watch it from the comfort of their homes through the streaming platform.

The film is written by A K Sajan and produced by Naisy Reji under the Olga Productions banner.

Varavu Story And Cast

Varavu revolves around the return of a man to his native place after spending a long period away. His arrival brings unresolved issues from the past back into the present, setting off a chain of conflicts involving family relationships, old rivalries and powerful local figures.

Joju George leads the cast, with Arjun Ashokan, Murali Gopy, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj and Vani Viswanath playing key roles. Saniya Iyappan, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan and Bobby Kurian are also part of the film.

At its core, the movie explores how past disputes can continue to affect families and communities even after years have passed. The protagonist's return becomes the trigger for buried tensions to surface once again.

Varavu OTT Languages And Technical Crew

The digital release of Varavu will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, allowing the film to reach audiences beyond its original Malayalam-speaking market.

The technical team includes cinematographer S Saravanan and editor Shameer Muhammed, while Sam CS has composed the music and background score. The film's action choreography was handled by a team featuring Stunt Silva, Kalai Kingson, Phoenix Prabu, Rajashekar Master, Thavasi Raj, Mafia Sasi and Jackie Johnson.

Rajakrishnan MR serves as the audiographer and sound designer, while Sameera Saneesh has worked on costumes and Saji Kattakada on makeup. Liju Prabhakar is the colourist, with visual effects handled by Pictorial FX and Dotvfxstudios.