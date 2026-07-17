Varavu is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Shaji Kailas and written by A. K. Sajan. The film is produced by Naisy Reji under the banner Olga Productions.

The Malayalam action thriller Varavu, starring Joju George in the lead role, was released in theatres on July 16. The film, directed by renowned filmmaker Shaji Kailas, premiered with first-day screenings in Kerala and other locations, prompting early audiences to share their views on social media.

Many moviegoers flocked to X (previously Twitter) to share their first views of the film, sparking online conversations on its premiere day. Here are some of the early reactions to the film's release.

It's worth noting that these are early social media comments made by a group of fans who attended the first-day screenings. Such posts represent the thoughts of a subset of viewers and may not accurately reflect the film's overall audience perception. Varavu's general reaction is likely to become clearer in the following days as more people see the film in cinemas.

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About Varavu: Cast and Technical Crew

Shaji Kailas directed the Malayalam action thriller Varavu, which was scripted by A. K. Sajan. Naisy Reji produces the film under the label Olga Productions.

The narrative takes place in a mountain community where power and influence alter the lives of its inhabitants. A single occurrence sets off a chain of events that impacts numerous families, bringing long-buried facts and secrets to the surface. As the past resurfaces, one man's return sets the stage for a broader clash that will affect the whole community.

Joju George plays the protagonist in the film, which also stars Arjun Ashokan, Murali Gopy, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Vishwanath, Abhimanyu, and Shammi Thilakan. S. Saravanan shot the film, Shameer Muhammed edited it, and Sam CS wrote the soundtrack and background score. The action scenes were choreographed by Stunt Silva, Kalai Kingson, Phoenix Prabu, Rajashekar Master, Thavasi Raj, Mafia Sasi, and Jackie Johnson.

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Sameera Saneesh handled costume design, and Saji Kattakada oversaw cosmetics. Rajakrishnan MR oversaw the audiography and sound design. Vinayak Sasikumar, Harinarayanan, and Santhosh Varma wrote the film's music, and Pictorial FX and Dot VFX Studios created the visual effects.

With opening-day debates still ongoing on social media, the film's general audience response is anticipated to become clearer in the following days as more people see it in cinemas.