    Uorfi Javed opens up about her plastic surgery, warns followers to be careful 

    Uorfi Javed posted an Instagram story writing about her bad plastic surgery experience and how she now needs to through the painful process of dissolving the surgeries. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Uorfi Javed opens up about her plastic surgery, warns followers to be careful MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    Bigg Boss fame Uorfi Javed opened up about her plastic surgery in her Instagram story. She said she has undereye surgery and lip surgery that did not go well. The television actress is known for her bold dressing choice and hot takes on controversial issues. She is known to attract critique and trolls over her posts on social media. Her Instagram post about plastic surgery has left everyone shocked. She wrote about her painful experience of dissolving her lip and undereye filter.

    Uorfi wrote, "Will say this again, be very very careful before getting undereye filters - my under eyes have bumps, The doctor ruined my undereyes even lips - I got my lip filters dissolved so it's better! Now I have to get my undereye filter dissolved - the most painful thing ever - dissolving the filter."

    About Uorfi Javed

    Uorfi Javed is an Indian television actress known for her work in the Hindi entertainment industry. Hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, she made her acting debut with the TV show "Tedi Medi Family" in 2015. She has also been a part of the cast of Star Plus's ‘Chandra Nandini’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. Uorfi rose to popularity for her appearance in Big Boss, where she wore a dress made out of garbage bag. Uorfi gained popularity and recognition through her role as Avni in the youth-oriented show "Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania."

    Apart from acting, Uorfi is also an active social media influencer, engaging with her fans through various platforms. Uorfi Javed's talent and vibrant presence in the industry has garnered her a loyal fanbase, making her one of the promising young talents to watch out for in Indian television.

    ALSO READ: Manisha Rani demeaned on Bigg Boss OTT, Twitter floods with support from her fans

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
