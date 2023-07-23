Manisha Rani demeaned on Bigg Boss OTT, Twitter floods with support from her fans

Salman Khan's criticism of Manisha upset her loyal fans. Outraged, fans of Manisha and Bigg Boss flooded Twitter supporting her. A Twitter hashtag quickly trended in India, garnering millions of tweets in her favor. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, contestant Manisha Rani encountered a setback when she was labeled as "fake." Despite facing this discouraging remark, Manisha displayed remarkable resilience, drawing tremendous support from her fans and the Bigg Boss viewership. Hailing from Bihar, Manisha has been a shining example of positivity and charm within the confines of the Bigg Boss house. Audiences have praised her authenticity and sincerity, making a special connection with viewers, especially those from her home state.

The recent incident on the show, where Salman Khan questioned Manisha's authenticity, has stirred a wave of discontent among her dedicated fans. Outraged by the unwarranted criticism, supporters of Manisha and loyal followers of Bigg Boss voiced their disappointment on Twitter. The hashtag '#StopDemeaningManisha' swiftly gained momentum and began trending in India, as millions of tweets flooded in to show unwavering support for the cherished contestant.

Manisha's unwavering commitment to excelling in the show's tasks has earned her praise not only from her fellow housemates but also from the audience. Throughout her journey, viewers have been witness to her personal growth, finding inspiration in her tenacity to conquer the obstacles that come her way.

Beyond the realm of entertainment, Manisha's presence on the show has unexpectedly turned into a matter of pride for the entire state of Bihar. As her fans unite in support, her charisma and appeal have touched the hearts of people far beyond regional boundaries, fostering a widespread admiration for the spirited contestant.

Manisha Rani's remarkable journey on Bigg Boss OTT has imparted invaluable lessons about authenticity and resilience. Through her example, we have learned the importance of staying true to ourselves and standing firm in the face of criticism. She too hopes that her enduring spirit will leave a lasting impact, and inspire others to embrace their true selves and face challenges with courage and determination.

