'Dhindhora Baje Re' song teaser OUT: Witness Ranveer Alia's smooth dance moves on foot-tapping number

Karan Johar directed and Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's' new song 'Dhindhora Baje re' teaser is out and fans are more excited than ever with this Durga Puja song. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani new track ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ has fans on the edge for its full release. The anticipation surrounding this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film is higher than ever. The expectations of this soundtrack to be a hit is very high after the success of the film’s previous two songs, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ and ‘What Jumka?’. Karan Johar shared with fans on social media that Rocky and Rani's love story is a real-life story. His late father Yash Johar had shared a family story with him.

The new song can be seen to be set during Durga Puja, a festival famous among Bengalis. As we know, Alia Bhatt will be playing a Bengali girl, Rani, it was a given that there would be a Durga Puja song sequence in the film. Ranveer and Alia are seen wearing red and dancing to the foot-tapping beats of the song. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi and is composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch teaser:

Earlier this month, the much-anticipated trailer for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" was unveiled, generating excitement among audiences. With its captivating music and stellar ensemble cast, the film promises to be an engaging entertainer. The trailer introduces us to Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh, a vibrant and flamboyant young man who falls head over heels for the intelligent and attractive Rani, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. As they belong to contrasting backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each other's families before tying the knot.

The movie features esteemed actors including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others, adding to the film's star power. Composed by Pritam, the film's music album has already struck a chord with the audience, with the released tracks garnering considerable popularity. All in all, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" appears poised to be a delightful cinematic experience. The film will release in theatres this Friday, July 28.

