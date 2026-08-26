Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA has been removed after her festive look sparked online criticism. The brand later addressed the backlash and clarified its intentions behind the campaign.

Actress Kriti Sanon recently found herself at the centre of a social media debate after her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA faced criticism online. The campaign, featuring Kriti in a bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and draped skirt, drew questions from some users over whether the outfit was suitable for a traditional festival campaign.

Following the backlash, GIVA removed the advertisement from its social media platforms and issued a statement on Wednesday, August 26, clarifying its intentions behind the campaign.

GIVA Issues Statement

In its statement, GIVA said it holds Indian culture, traditions and festivals in high regard. The brand explained that it has always aimed to celebrate joyful occasions with families and, this time, also wanted to extend the spirit of celebration to pets, addressing criticism surrounding the presence of a dog in the advertisement.

The brand added that if the campaign had inadvertently hurt the sentiments of certain sections of society, that was never its intention. It subsequently withdrew the advertisement from all media "out of respect."

Kriti Sanon Defends Her Look

The development came a day after Kriti responded to the criticism surrounding her outfit. The actress questioned why women continue to be told what they should wear, while pointing out that ethnic fashion has evolved over the years.

Kriti stressed that the essence of festivals lies not in clothing but in the emotions and meaning attached to traditions. She described Raksha Bandhan as a bond of protection and shared that she and her sister Nupur Sanon tie rakhi to each other.

According to Kriti, the sisters believe they can protect one another just as much as a brother would, while praying for each other's health, happiness and long life. Despite her defence, the campaign continued to attract debate online before GIVA decided to withdraw it.