Before The Usos' match against Solo Sikoa and LA Knight, Jey and Jimmy confronted Jacob Fatu about not helping them last week. Fatu snapped back, explaining that Roman Reigns specifically told him not to interfere. The Usos then showed Fatu the Ula Fala presented by The OTC, declaring themselves captains with authority over him.

Fatu made his position crystal clear. He only takes orders from the Tribal Chief himself, not The Usos. Jey then instructed Fatu to stay back entirely. This explains why Fatu remained a spectator when Royce Keys and his stable attacked The Usos. He simply followed Reigns' explicit instructions, repeating the same behavior from last week when he stood motionless watching the entire Bloodline get destroyed.