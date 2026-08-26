3 Reasons Jacob Fatu Abandoned The Bloodline On WWE RAW
Jacob Fatu watched silently as The Usos got destroyed by Royce Keys' new WWE stable. His refusal to help stems from orders, frustration, and self-preservation.
Roman Reigns Ordered Him To Stay Away
Before The Usos' match against Solo Sikoa and LA Knight, Jey and Jimmy confronted Jacob Fatu about not helping them last week. Fatu snapped back, explaining that Roman Reigns specifically told him not to interfere. The Usos then showed Fatu the Ula Fala presented by The OTC, declaring themselves captains with authority over him.
Fatu made his position crystal clear. He only takes orders from the Tribal Chief himself, not The Usos. Jey then instructed Fatu to stay back entirely. This explains why Fatu remained a spectator when Royce Keys and his stable attacked The Usos. He simply followed Reigns' explicit instructions, repeating the same behavior from last week when he stood motionless watching the entire Bloodline get destroyed.
Growing Frustration With The Usos' Authority
Jacob Fatu has worked with The Bloodline since losing the Tribal Combat match at WWE Clash in Italy. However, recent weeks have revealed visible frustration, particularly toward The Usos. The Samoan Werewolf and the twins have never been on the same page since his forced induction into the faction.
Last week, Roman honored The Usos with black Ula Falas, promoting them to captains. This move served as a subtle warning that disrespecting The Usos means disrespecting Reigns himself. The elevation clearly didn't sit well with Fatu, who appeared upset and overlooked despite his unwavering loyalty. This mounting frustration could push him toward exiting the group entirely, potentially following Solo Sikoa's path of rebellion.
Self-Preservation Against Royce Keys' Revenge
Royce Keys returned on RAW as a heel, driven by what Jacob Fatu did to him on August 3. The Samoan Werewolf not only applied the Tongan Death Grip but also placed a steel chair around Keys' neck before delivering a running hip attack. Keys had to be stretchered out and sidelined for weeks.
If Fatu intervened against Keys and his new stable, he would have placed himself in serious danger. Royce would likely seek brutal revenge. Fatu would also be outnumbered. Staying out of the chaos represented the wiser choice. He can now wait for the right moment to strike rather than walking into an ambush. The former WWE United States Champion made a calculated decision to preserve himself for the battles ahead.
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