Actress Manisha Koirala attended Isha Foundation's 'In Solidarity with Nepal' event following devastating flash floods. She urged the international community to boost tourism and called on neighbouring nations to help tackle climate change.

Manisha Koirala Urges Global Support

Actress Manisha Koirala attended the event 'In Solidarity with Nepal' in Nepal, which was organised by Sadhguru's Isha Foundation on Sunday. The Bollywood star extended her support and expressed her solidarity with the people of Nepal after the country was hit by a devastating flash flood on Wednesday. While speaking at the special solidarity event 'In Solidarity with Nepal', Manisha Koirala urged the international community and neighbouring nations to extend their support to Nepal by increasing tourism. "We are facing the brunt of global warming. What should be our next step? I request that we, as human beings, our great neighbours, China, India, Nepal, somehow join hands in this and do something collectively. We are so linked with each other. And to try and avoid something like this. I hope and pray. Without making sense of this disastrous moment, we become better people. We help others just like we'll help our own." She continued, "Other than this, I want to request all the international communities... I pray that your love and support continue. We, as a nation, need people to come to our country. We don't want to be known as 'Oh, this country is full of disasters'. We need you all to travel. Yes, there's a calamity in Tibet and Nepal border. But tourism is a breath."

Earlier, Manisha Koirala, who was born in Nepal and has often spoken about her connection with the country, also urged people to pray for those affected. She shared pictures showing the damage caused by the floods and wrote, "Pray for Nepal."

Isha Foundation's Initiative and Flood Impact

According to Isha Foundation's website, "In Solidarity with Nepal" is an effort to support the resilience and spirit of the people of Nepal, and express unity and solidarity with the community as they rebuild their lives.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 794 as of 5:45 PM on Sunday, Nepal Police announced. According to the updated data, the highest number of fatalities has been recorded in Chitwan with 264 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 197, Nawalparasi West with 120, Gorkha with 61, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37, and Rasuwa with 13. (ANI)