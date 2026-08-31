The family of singer Ankit Balyan, shot dead in Shamli, UP, has sought help from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Expressing disappointment with the probe's lack of arrests, they urged him to intervene and ensure justice is served for the late artist.

Family Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Intervention

The family of the late singer Ankit Balyan sought help from the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the murder investigation of the singer after the artist was fatally shot in Shamli on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Ankit Balyan's wife expressed her dissapointment with the lack of arrests in the ongoing investigation in the murder case of the singer. Citing Rahul Gandhi's prominence among the youth and his involvement in raising other public issues, Ankit Balyan's wife urged him to visit West Uttar Pradesh and help in ensuring justice for the family.

Ankit Balyan said, "The police are working hard, but there is no ground-level result. Five days have passed, and no arrests have been made so far. This makes us feel that no action is being taken. Sir, our hope is breaking with this police administration and this government as well. So now I want to appeal to Rahul Gandhi ji. Sir, you are a big leader of this country. You had raised the education issue as well; Dharmendra Pradhan ji had to resign. Please listen to our plea as well. A child from our home has left us, sir. Please raise this issue. Understand the helplessness of those parents who have lost their young son. Sisters lost their brother a day before Rakshabandhan. You also have a sister; you are also someone's brother. Understand our pain and raise this issue. Rahul Gandhi ji, now we have hope only from you. You do something in this case."

She continued, "The country listens to him, and among the youth, he has an identity. We have hope from you. The youth of this area is looking towards you, Rahul Gandhi ji. Come to West UP and work on this case. We need people like you. We have hope in you."

Ankit Balyan's elder sister also made an emotional appeal to Rahul Gandhi to intervene and ensure that her brother's killers are punished. "Rahul Gandhi ji, I am Ankit's elder sister. I request you that my brother's killers be punished. So far, the central government and the UP government have done nothing. My request to you is: I lost my brother two to three days before Rakhi. You do something; you come and see. This government is not able to do anything. You have done good for the poor by going to their homes. You do something; we request you. We have faith in you," said Ankit Baliyan's sister.

Details of the Murder and Investigation

Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan was fatally shot in Shamli district as he stepped out of a gym, while a viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The Shamli Police are currently investigating this viral social media post.

Police Provide Update on Probe

Speaking to ANI, ADG Meerut, Bhanu Bhaskar, confirmed that the incident occured on Wednesday evening and provided details about the sequence of events and the ongoing probe. He said, "The victim was a singer named Ankit Baliyan... He was a well-known singer with many videos on YouTube. He had been working out at a fitness gym; as he stepped out--around 6:55 PM--four unidentified individuals arrived in two vehicles and opened fire. He sustained gunshot injuries. Although police personnel were present and immediately rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC), the doctors were unable to save him."

The incident came to light after an emergency call was placed to Dial 112, prompting local police teams to rush to the crime scene. Authorities confirmed that the victim, a resident of Banti Khera, was ambushed by three to four men as soon as he stepped outside the fitness centre. (ANI)