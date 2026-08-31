High drama in Dharwad as Hindu organisations and BJP workers attempted to gherao actor Prakash Raj, alleging he might make anti-Hindu statements. Police detained several protestors after they tried to force their way into the event venue.

Protest Against Prakash Raj in Dharwad

High drama prevailed in front of the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha venue in Dharwad as Hindu organisations and some BJP workers attempted to gherao actor Prakash Raj on Sunday. The actor Prakash Raj was set to participate in the 'Manushyatvadege Samudaya Jatha' programme. The protestors alleged that the actor might deliver anti-Hindu statements during the 'Samudaya Jagatha Towards Humanity' programme.

Tensions intensified when a group of youths tried to surround the actor and force their way into the venue. Police stepped in to prevent the protesters from entering and detained several of them following brief confrontations. The protesters refused to board the police jeep, shouting, "We will not go for any reason."

Tensions escalated when two youths allegedly smeared ink on actor Prakash Raj's banner, which was put up in front of the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha by the ABVP students. The youths also expressed their protest by tearing the flex, prompting a strong reaction from the organisers of the programme. Opposing the incident, the organisers staged a road protest, sitting on the street and raising slogans against the RSS, including "RSS Go Back."

'Election Commission Chalo' Campaign

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj on Tuesday announced that civil society organisations in Karnataka will hold an "Election Commission Chalo" campaign in Bengaluru on September 1, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raising concerns over alleged flaws in the exercise. He questioned the deletion of voters marked as absent or permanently shifted, arguing that they should be given a fair opportunity to establish their eligibility rather than being asked to re-enrol through Form 6.

This comes after the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday published the Draft Electoral Roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 exercise.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Prakash Raj will be next seen in the film Drishyam: The Conclusion. It stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. 'Drishyam The Conclusion' is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026. (ANI)

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