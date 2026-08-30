A personal review of Tamara Coorg, a resort that blends wilderness with refined luxury. The author details the sustainable practices, unique experiences like coffee brewing and a 4x4 drive, Kodava cuisine, and wellness sessions at the property.

It took me nearly 15 hours to reach Tamara Coorg Resort from Delhi, but do I regret it? Absolutely not. The reason is an experience that feels almost too good to be true. It is like a sanctuary that strikes a subtle balance between wilderness and refined luxury that sets a benchmark in responsible hospitality. And I think all this comes from a philosophy where people, the planet, and ethical tourism remain a top priority. Let me tell you all about this unique oasis where everyone ensures that every footprint left behind is a green one.

Btw, only 17 trees were cut to set up the whole property, which is spread across 184 acres. Let that sink in.

The Stay

I stayed at one of the superior luxury cottages with a breathtaking view of the lush greenery surrounding the resort. The room has these subtle pastel tones, reflecting the serenity of nature. They have an elevated platform for the bed, which is a smart move as it amplifies the openness of the space. However, I had to ask them to remove the mattress as it was too soft for my taste. But kudos to the staff who were prompt to resolve it. The cottage had its own private sundeck where I could just pause for a moment and enjoy nature the way I never had in my life.

The Walk

Then we had a special walk where our guide- Karthik passionately explained to us each and every plant, tree, and bird. He then took us to the 150-year-old restored Verandah where I brewed my own coffee. This 'Blossom to Brew experience' was the first time where I was pulping, grading, roasting, and grinding the estate's single-origin beans. Plus, there were some really interesting items like bath accessories and decor items, among other things, that anyone can buy, and yes, I did buy a bunch of stuff as they were organically sourced, unique, and too good to resist.

The Experiential Drive

I tried the 4x4 guided sunset drive that offers an off-road passage through bumpy trails, coffee estates, and spice plantations. The moment we reached the main spot, it took me some time to grasp the nature in its full glory. There was nothing but clouds. In fifteen minutes, the clouds cleared, and I could see a complete mountain range. This panoramic view of the untouched valley was surreal, where I enjoyed the cool mountain air and felt speechless.

A Masterclass in Kodava Gastronomy

The moment I arrived at the reception, I was greeted with a welcome drink called Bella Kapi. It's a rich and delicious cardamom-infused coffee where they add natural jaggery. If you like robust, traditional plant-based flavours, then you'll enjoy the spread here. For instance, the Kodava Mane Ootta menu. It's served authentically on a banana leaf, and it was an absolute revelation. The main courses also have these earthy, rustic profiles like the Kade Mange Curry, which is a traditional raw mango curry with a distinctive tangy flavour. Then comes the Baimbale curry, featuring tender bamboo shoots that they simmer in a spiced traditional gravy. I noticed that the curries they serve can be paired with Kodava staples like Kadambutt, which are quite soft, steamed rice dumplings. You can even try curries with Akki Otti, which is a hand-pressed rice flatbread cooked on a griddle. The whole experience is quite aromatic. And if you really want to take your food experience to another level, then try an immersive eco-conscious dining option called the Bamboo Bhojana. It serves up a fragrant Bamboo Biryani with an earthy bamboo shoot curry, finishing with the comforting taste of Obbatu drizzled in bamboo jaggery syrup.

The Wellness Experience

This was the first time for me to experience sound healing, and the effect was so good that for the next week, I was sleeping like a baby. Then came the Trataka session, which is a specialised meditative practice where the same person who did the sound healing session guided us to gently focus our gaze on a fixed point to detoxify our mind, body, and soul, while also revitalising our eyes and enhancing concentration. This technique helps in improving vision, having better sleep, and attaining sharpened mental clarity. My massage session was also too good, where the expert spent a lot of time using natural oils to let me get rid of muscle strain. I highly recommend everyone to try sound healing and Trataka, as these practices really help in bringing balance and a great sense of calmness.

A Word to the Wise

While the Tamara Coorg is undeniably a must-visit destination, the dense, thriving ecosystem means you are truly sharing the space with nature. Leeches are highly prevalent on the trails, where almost everyone in our party, myself included, encountered one during the stay. It is absolutely essential to pack anti-slip or rain-suited footwear to move around the wet terrain safely and comfortably. Last but not least, they have carts to help you travel from one point to another, but sometimes you need to wait for a bit to get one, so be ready to walk and enjoy this beautiful property.

Responsible Hospitality

I was amazed to see that they have their own bottling plant to ensure they offer pure drinking water to guests without increasing their carbon footprint. In fact, they do not waste anything, as they follow strict organic waste management. I prefer calling this whole process an eco-conscious journey by Tamara. I also enjoyed spending time at the re-creation centre where you can play all sorts of games. You can even visit their Goshala--home to their cows--and witness the power of renewable energy at their solar plant.

In The End

I spent more than a full day to travel and come back home, but I don't mind visiting this place again. The way Tamara Coorg has defined sustainable hospitality is something I have never experienced, and I highly recommend this place to everyone who is looking for a place to not only enjoy but embrace sustainability in a unique way. More than anything else, the warmth and care by the entire staff at Tamara Coorg won my heart, as they ensured I had the best of everything. It's a rare instance where I enjoyed my stay so much that I miss the place to date.

My rating: 4.5/5 (Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer tech and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)