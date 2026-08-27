As Raksha Bandhan approaches, Kolkata jewellers report a surge in demand for premium gold and diamond Rakhis. With prices ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh, sisters are opting for these luxurious ties to make the festival special for their brothers.

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, jewellers are witnessing demand for special Rakhis made with gold and diamonds, with prices ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh. A shop owner said customers are looking for premium Rakhis as gold and diamond jewellery continues to hold a special place during festive celebrations.

Gold and Diamond Rakhis in Demand

"Rakhi is a very special festival. There are Diamond Rakhis available up to Rs 1 lakh, and every sister wants to tie the best Rakhi for her brother. Every sister wishes to make the Rakhi special, and gold Rakhis are one such option," said the shop owner.

He added that the shop is selling Gold Rakhis starting from Rs 10,000, while diamond and gold variants are also available at higher prices.

"Gold Rakhis start from Rs 10,000, and diamond Rakhis are available up to Rs 1 lakh. There are also Rakhis priced at Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000. Since the prices of gold and diamonds are high, the cost of these Rakhis is also higher," said RR Agarwal, shop owner.

He said the rise in gold prices has affected the price range of the Rakhis.

The shop owner said the highest-priced Rakhi available is worth Rs 1 lakh, while the lowest-priced gold Rakhi starts at Rs 10,000.

About the Raksha Bandhan Festival

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.